SSC JE Notification Today: How to Register, All You Need to Know About the Junior Engineering Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) — civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts — examination today, August 12. The notification will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date for the submission of registration form is September 2. The SSC JEE paper-I will be held in the computer-based exam (CBE) in November. Check out details about who can apply, how to register and the exam pattern below:

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the posts must have completed a diploma or degree in the relevant field — civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts along with two years of experience.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 32 years as on January 1, 2022.

Also read| From IITs to Nykaa to Titan, Internship Offers at Top Firms With Stipend Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to official website of SSC

Step 2: Go to the recruitment application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 7: Save and download. Take a print out of the application form for further use

Advertisement

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for general category candidates. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), are ex-serviceman or are female, are exempted from paying the fee.

Advertisement

SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

There will be two papers in SSC JE. The paper 1 will be held on November. It will be a computer based objective type exam while the paper will be a written exam. Those who clear paper 1 will be allowed to write paper 2. Those who clear the second paper will have to go through a document verification process.

In the paper 1, there will be 50 questions from general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness each. The exam pattern includes 100 questions on general engineering. The total marks is 200 and it will be held for a duration of two hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here