SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Result Declared at ssc.nic.in, 2890 Candidates Pass

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday has announced the results of the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The result has been declared on the basis of cut-off marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) fixed by the commission. A total of 2532 candidates have cleared the civil engineering exam while 358 qualified for the mechanical, electrical engineering exam. A total of 2890 candidates have been selected to appear for the document verification.

Do You Need a Healthy Gut? Include Probiotics in Diet with These Fermented Foods Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on November 30. Candidates may check their individual’s marks from November 30 to December 19 by using registration number and registered password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard," said the official release. It further added that candidates who have qualified the paper II will now appear for document verification which will be conducted in the second half of the month of December 2021 tentatively. The admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in document verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices soon. The date of release of admit cards is not known yet. Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule for various recruitment exams supposed to be held in the coming months. The commission in its official statement announced that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2020 tier 2 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2020 tier 2 will be held in January while CGLE 2020 tier 3 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination, 2021 will be held in February. The commission has issued the SSC examination calendar 2020-21 in PDF form on its official website ssc.nic.in. One can check the detailed exam schedule here as well.

