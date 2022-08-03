SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key Released on ssc.nic.in, How to Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for SSC MTS 2022 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Along with the SSC MTS answer key 2021, candidates may also download their response sheet from the website to ascertain their performance prior to the final announcement of the results. The results for SSC MTS 2021 are likely to be announced in the month of September or October. An official confirmation, however, is still awaited.

In case of discrepancy in the answer key, candidates may raise objections online on the SSC portal by 8 PM on August 7. The facility is available for a fee of Rs 100 per answer. Candidates are suggested to print their SSC MTS 2022 response sheets because they will no longer be available on the SSC official website after August 7.

SSC MTS answer key 2022: How to Raise Objections

Step 1- Open the SSC portal, ssc.nic.in on any browser.

Step 2: Click on the link to “Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheets" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Download the SSC MTS answer key PDF.

Step 4: Next, click on the link given at the end of the PDF.

Step 5: Select the examination name and click on the submit button.

Step 6: You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to enter your SSC registration number and password.

Step 7. After you submit the credentials, the SSC MTS 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8. Check the answer key and raise objections (if any) by paying the required fee.

The SSC MTS 2021 exams were conducted as computer-based tests between July 5 and 26 for filling 3698 vacancies of MTS and 3603 posts of Havaldar. The recruitment exam was open for candidates who had completed their matric or class 10 examination from a recognised board The age limit for SSC MTS 2021 was 18 to 25 years as of January 1, 2022.

