The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2022 today, February 17. Candidates can apply for the SSC MTS exam 2022 through the official website at ssc.nic.in, up to 11 pm.

The deadline for making the online fee payment is till February 19. While the last date to make the payment through challan is February 20. The correction window for the SSC MTS Exam 2022 will open on February 23 and will close on February 24. The multi-tasking staff exam will be conducted in April this year in computer-based test mode.

SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Of these, 9,329 vacancies are for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff, for candidates in the age group 18 to 25 years. While 2,665 vacancies are for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff, for applicants in the age group 18 to 27 years. The rest 529 vacancies are for the post of Havaldar in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

SSC MTS Examination 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to log in with their SSC registration number and password on the portal.

Step 3: On the new page, fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Then submit the form after all the details are filled in.

Step 6: Download, save and print a copy.

When filling up the application form, details like exam centre, educational qualification, service preference, and scanned images of photo and signature need to be mentioned or attached.

SSC MTS Examination 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation along with female candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.

