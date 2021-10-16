SSC to Hire Assistant Manager-Cum-Storekeeper, Salary up to Rs 20,200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant manager-cum-storekeeper in the departmental canteen of its headquarter in Delhi. As per the official notification, only one post is available on a deputation basis through this recruitment drive.

“The post belongs to general central service group C, non-gazetted and non-ministerial cadre of the staff selection commission." The selected candidate will be paid in the pre-revised pay band -I of Rs 5200 - 20,200 as per the 6th CPC.

>SSC Assistant Manager-Cum-Storekeeper Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold an analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre. A minimum of three years work experience in a government department or undertaking in handling stores or accounts. The applicant should also possess a BCom degree with a one-year diploma in bookkeeping or storekeeping from any recognised university. The maximum age limit for the post is 56 years as of the closing date of the receipt of the application.

>SSC Assistant Manager-Cum-Storekeeper Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open the search bar of any internet browser and go to the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, go to the latest news tab and click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to the post of ‘Assistant Manager-cum-Storekeeper’ in the Departmental Canteen of SSC (HQs) on deputation basis."

Step 3: A pdf file will open. Go through the details carefully and take a printout of the application form attached with the notification.

Step 4: Key in all the necessary details and affix your passport size photograph in the provided space.

Step 5: Attach all the required documents and certificates along with the duly filled application form

Step 6: Send the envelope to “Smt Swati, Under Secretary, Estt-II, Staff Selection Commission, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003."

Candidates must note that the application form has to be submitted at the above mentioned address within two months of the issue of the recruitment notification.

