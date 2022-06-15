SSLC Kerala Results 2022: How to Check 10th Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

SSLC Kerala Results 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the results of the state Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams 2022 today, June 15 at 3 pm. The results link is now activated at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in,kerala.gov.in, and examresults.net.

This year, the pass percentage stands at 99.26 per cent. A total of 4,26,469 students appeared in the Kerala SSLC exams out of which 4,23,303 students have been declared pass by the board. As many as 44,363 have managed to secure an A+ grade this year. As per the reports, the Kannur district has emerged as the top performing district in the state. The district recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.76 per cent. Waynad secured the lowest pass percentage at 92.07 per cent

Students will be able to access their results only by submitting their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards handy before checking the result. As many as 4,26,999 students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2022.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to one of Kerala Board’s official website

Step 2: Click on the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Submit your roll number and other required credentials in the specified fields.

Step 4: Verify the details and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will load on your device screen.

SSLC Results in Kerala: List of Websites to Go to

— keralapareeksahabhavan.in

— sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

— results.kite.kerala.gov.in

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check via Saphlam App

The Kerala Board will also be updating the SSLC or class 10 results on the Saphlam app. Students may download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App store to access their results. Here’s how:

Step 1: Head to the app store of your device and look up the Saphlam app via the search option.

Step 2: Download the app and register using the required credentials.

Step 3: Submit your Kerala SSLC roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.

Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will shortly receive a text message carrying your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard.

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Kerala SSLC

Step 6: Choose the Kerala SSLC 10th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to Ensure Online Result is Error Free?

The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. To ensure there is no error, students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free. Basic things to check in scorecards include –

— Personal Details

— Spellings

— Totaling & percentage calculation

— Pass, Fail Status

— Grades given should be in correspondence to marks obtained

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Pass Percentage On a Rise

YEARS PASS PERCENTAGE 2021 99.47% 2020 98.82% 2019 98.11% 2018 97.84% 2017 95.98% 2016 96.59% Want to know the details of the grading system used to create SSLC results in Kerala? Here’s all you need to know

GRADE POINT MARKS A+ 9 100 to 90 A 8 89 to 80 B+ 7 79 to 70 B 6 69 to 60 C+ 5 59 to 50 C 4 49 to 40 D+ 3 39 to 30 D 2 29 to 20 E 1 /td>

The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted offline from March 31 to April 29 earlier this year. The Kerala Board was among the only few school education board to have held the exam offline amidst the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges, the board recorded a passing percentage of 99.47, recording a jump from the success rate of 2020. A total of 98.8 percent of students had cleared Kerala SSLC exams in 2020.

