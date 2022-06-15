SSLC Kerala Results at keralapareeksahabhavan.in: Websites to Check Marks Online

Over 4 lakh students awaiting their Kerala SSLC results will be able to download their marks memos online. At 3 PM on June 15, the Kerala education minister V Sivankutty will declare the results for the Kerala SSLC exams. The board exams were held between March 31 and April 29.

Students who took the exams can check their marks at the official websites after the result announcement. Since the result is being released online mode. It is critical that students refer to official and authentic sites only. Here is a list of websites to check Kerala SSLC 10th results

Kerala SSLC Result: Websites

— keralapareeksahabhavan.in

— sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

— results.kite.kerala.gov.in

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result: Mobile App

The result will also be available on saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google play store on their smartphones.

This year, PRD Live mobile app has introduced auto-scaling system to see the results quickly. This is a system where the detailed exam results are displayed on the screen as soon as the registration number is entered in the link on the home page. The auto-scaling system increases the bandwidth even when the app is hosted on a cloud system.

A total of 4,26,999 students across 2962 centers across the state appeared for the SSLC this year. There were 574 candidates in nine centers in the Gulf region and 882 candidates in 9 centers in Lakshadweep. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.

Last year too, Kerala Board had held exams despite the Covid-19 pandemic and had recorded the best-ever result with as many as 99.47 per cent of students clearing the boards. In 2020, the pass percentage was 98.8 per cent. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects in 2021. This was a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects.

