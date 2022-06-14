SSLC Result 2022 Kerala Date and Time Revealed, Know When & Where to Check Results

Over 4 lakh students will be able to get their Kerala SSLC results on June 15 at 3 pm, officials from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced. Earlier, the result was expected to be announced on June 10, however, it was later announced to be declared on June 15. The result will be announced by State Education Minister V Sivankutty at a press conference. Shortly after the announcement, link to check marks will go viral on official websites.

A total of 4.2 lakh students will be getting their results. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.

Advertisement

Students can check their results at the official websites including –

— keralapareeksahabhavan.in

— sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

— results.kite.kerala.gov.in

— results.kerala.nic.in

— prd.kerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

— educationkerala.gov.in

— kerala.gov.in

— examresults.net

The results will also be available at Saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store. The app will be able to display detailed marksheet after the reuslt is announced.

To pass Kerala SSLC, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every exam as well as overall. Students will also get grades along with their marks. To get an A+ rank, students need to obtain 90+ marks in their class 10 board exams.

Last year, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam had cleared it. The Kerala SSLC exams were held despite the pandemic. Most of the boards had canceled the exams, however, Kerala SSLC exams were conducted amid strict precautions and protests from students. This was up from 98.8 per cent in 2020. Despite exams 2021 was one of the best results, not just pass percentage, a total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. It would be worth seeing if the 2022 batch breaks the record. The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.