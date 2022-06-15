SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results at keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhava Today

SSLC Result Kerala 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will be announced today, June 15. Minister of general education in Kerala, V Sivankutty will be announcing the results for 4,26,999 students. The results will be first announced in a ceremonial address to the media; after which the marks will be uploaded online at official websites, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic. Read More
A total of 4,26,999 students across 2962 centers across the state appeared for the SSLC this year. There were 574 candidates in nine centers in the Gulf region and 882 candidates in 9 centers in Lakshadweep. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.
The result will also be available on saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google play store on their smartphones. This year, PRD Live mobile app has introduced auto-scaling system to see the results quickly.
Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be annonuced today. Over 4.26 lakh students will be checking their class 10 results. The Kerala SSLC results will be announced by the state education minister at 3 PM via a press conference. After which results will be available online.
To pass the exam, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Every year, more than 90 per cent of students pass the exam. Last year, when none of the other major boards held exams, Kerala continued with offline exam and still recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.47 per cent of students clearing the exams. It would be worth seeing if the record breaks this year.
To pass the exam, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.
