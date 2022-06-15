SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results at keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhava Today

in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on Saphlam and PRD Live apps.

To pass the exam, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Every year, more than 90 per cent of students pass the exam. Last year, when none of the other major boards held exams, Kerala continued with offline exam and still recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.47 per cent of students clearing the exams. It would be worth seeing if the record breaks this year.

SSLC Result Kerala 2022 LIVE Updates: For Kerala SSLC Results related latest updates from class 12 result date and time to what to do after class 10. From the official website to the result announcement date and time, how to download marks memos and what to check in it, toppers, direct link, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.