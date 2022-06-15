Home / News / education-career / SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results at keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhava Today
Live now

SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Results at keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhava Today

SSLC Result Kerala 2022 LIVE Updates: The10th results will be first announced in a ceremonial address to the media; after which the marks will be uploaded online at official websites, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in,

sslc result, sslc result kerala, 10th result, kerala 10th result, kerala sslc result, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, Kerala pareeksha bhavan, DHSE kerala, education news, india result, exam results, news18 education
News18.com |
Thiruvananthapuram // Updated: June 15, 2022, 10:18 IST
Advertisement

SSLC Result Kerala 2022 LIVE Updates: Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will be announced today, June 15. Minister of general education in Kerala, V Sivankutty will be announcing the results for 4,26,999 students. The results will be first announced in a ceremonial address to the media; after which the marks will be uploaded online at official websites, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic. Read More

Jun 15, 2022 10:18 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 | In Video

Jun 15, 2022 10:16 IST

SSLC Kerala 10th Result 2022: Who will Get Results?

A total of 4,26,999 students across 2962 centers across the state appeared for the SSLC this year. There were 574 candidates in nine centers in the Gulf region and 882 candidates in 9 centers in Lakshadweep. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.

Advertisement
Jun 15, 2022 10:13 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: Mobile Apps to Check Marks

The result will also be available on saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google play store on their smartphones. This year, PRD Live mobile app has introduced auto-scaling system to see the results quickly.

Jun 15, 2022 10:12 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Official Notice

Jun 15, 2022 10:10 IST

Kerala SSLC Result Date & Time

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be annonuced today. Over 4.26 lakh students will be checking their class 10 results. The Kerala SSLC results will be announced by the state education minister at 3 PM via a press conference. After which results will be available online.

Jun 15, 2022 10:16 IST

SSLC Kerala 10th Result 2022: Who will Get Results?

A total of 4,26,999 students across 2962 centers across the state appeared for the SSLC this year. There were 574 candidates in nine centers in the Gulf region and 882 candidates in 9 centers in Lakshadweep. The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC exams result along with the Kerala SSLC result.
Jun 15, 2022 10:13 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022: Mobile Apps to Check Marks

The result will also be available on saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google play store on their smartphones. This year, PRD Live mobile app has introduced auto-scaling system to see the results quickly.
Advertisement
Jun 15, 2022 10:12 IST

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Official Notice

Jun 15, 2022 10:10 IST

Kerala SSLC Result Date & Time

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be annonuced today. Over 4.26 lakh students will be checking their class 10 results. The Kerala SSLC results will be announced by the state education minister at 3 PM via a press conference. After which results will be available online.

Read more

in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on Saphlam and PRD Live apps.

To pass the exam, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Every year, more than 90 per cent of students pass the exam. Last year, when none of the other major boards held exams, Kerala continued with offline exam and still recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.47 per cent of students clearing the exams. It would be worth seeing if the record breaks this year.

SSLC Result Kerala 2022 LIVE Updates: For Kerala SSLC Results related latest updates from class 12 result date and time to what to do after class 10. From the official website to the result announcement date and time, how to download marks memos and what to check in it, toppers, direct link, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom 

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.