Once again St Stephens college and Delhi University (DU) are at loggerheads with each other over the admission process. The DU VC Yogesh Singh said that the CUET admission process will be followed 100 per cent in all colleges that include St Stephen’s as well.

“We are in talks with St Stephen’s college we believe this time they should not have any issue in carrying out the admission process the way it is stated in the university prospectus. Last time they conducted interviews only for minority students this time there will be no interview for either non-minority or minority students," Singh told News18.com.

However, St Stephen’s College has a different take on the issue. “The matter is in SC. We will deal with it there. I don’t know how can someone take such calls when the matter is sub judice. We will do what the court will ask us to do," principal John Verghese told News18.com.

Last year in April, St Stephen’s college issued a circular stating that it will provide admissions based on the 85:15 (CUET: interview) formula for all seat categories. The Delhi University at that point informed St Stephen’s that any admission made by it in violation of CUET guidelines will be declared null and void. The university, also stated there could not be a separate admission process for one college when the other 62 were taking only the CUET score into account for admission.

St Stephen’s College later moved Delhi high court, which ruled in favour of the university. The court directed the college to issue a fresh admission prospectus and give 100 per cent weightage to the CUET score. The college further challenged the order in the Supreme Court which directed the college to conduct admission for the general category on the basis of CUET score and can take interviews of minority students for the reserved seat.

However, this time the Delhi University VC says that there will no interviews for the general or minority category students. Though the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition filed by St Stephen’s in October last year, the college says the matter is still in the court and a decision will be taken based on what the court says.

