St Xavier's Alumnus Starts Online Petition, Seeks Unconditional Apology for 'Sacking' Teacher Over Swimsuit Pictures

Gaurav Banerjee, who identifies as an alumnus of St. Xavier’s University, has started an online petition on change.org demanding action against the Vice Chancellor for allegedly sacking an assistant professor over her Instagram pictures in swimwear.

In his petition, Banerjee wrote “As a rational human being first and an alumnus of St. Xavier’s University second, I find it deeply disturbing that the institution has acted in the manner it has. This is a petition to provide Prof Guha with an unconditional apology from the University authorities for handling the case in the manner they have, and launching disciplinary action against VC Felix Raj and the committee for the same."

Protest against St Xavier’s University are intensifying. Not just alma mater but also netizens and activists are holding online protests and filing digital petitions against the university authorities for allegedly sacking the teacher. Internet users are calling it another act of shaming women for their choices and are trying to question the father of a child who raised complaints against the teacher after noting his child watching her personal pictures. ‘Creepy Kaku’ was trending on social media platforms.

In social media people from various strata of society have openly now demanded the resignation of VC Felix Raj. From posts like “ Teachers can’t swim" to “ Felix Raj should step down," several campaigns are being run online.

Interestingly News18 also tried to reach out VC Father Felix Raj but calls and messages are unanswered.

The university had slapped a defamation case against the teacher demanding damage compensation to the tune of Rs 99 crore, however, the varsity is yet to issue a public statement. The matter had taken place in October 2021.

Talking exclusively to News18.com, the teacher had said that the administration should have found out how the student got access to my private photos, instead, they took steps against me. She called it a witch hunt and claimed the university authorities had printouts of her images without her permission.

She argued that her Instagram profile was private and hence the pictures there cannot be viewed by anyone other than her followers. She also expressed apprehension that her Instagram profile might have been hacked.

