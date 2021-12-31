State Polls Might Push JEE Main 2022 to March, Four Attempts Likely to Continue

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - in March instead of February. The change in examination schedule this year is likely due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states. Further, the engineering entrance exam, JEE Mains 2022, like last year, will be conducted four times, as per sources. The NTA is yet to release its official notification for JEE Mains 2022 and it is likely to be out in January. Both notification and application link will be activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the media reports, officials from the ministry of education (MOE) have claimed that due to the elections in the five states the schedule for the JEE Main is likely to change. A senior official claimed that considering the pending elections, the schedule (JEE mains) could be tweaked this year. He added that the first exam is likely to be scheduled in March followed by April, May and June, as reported by Times Of India.

Advertisement

>Read|JEE Main 2022 Notification in January, NEET Likely to be Held in June

Number of Exam attempts

Usually, students get two chances in a year to appear for the engineering entrance, however, the number of attempts was doubled than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, The national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - had four attempts.

The official also added that the government has also decided to conduct the JEE Main four times this year as well.

Advertisement

>Read | JEE Advanced 2022: Students Who Missed IIT Entrance in 2021, 2020 to Get Extra Attempt

As reported by News18.com earlier, the JEE Main 2022 like last year there could be held on the new exam pattern consisting of choices. The JEE Main 2022 offered an internal choice to students. This was offered because the syllabus by boards was curtailed due to school closure.

Further, students were also given internal choice considering the boards had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 and the government allowed students’ entrance preparations to be in sync with the school-level board exams. This year, too the boards continue to reduce their syllabus. Thus, it is very likely that the internal choice option continues to remain for this year as well.

Advertisement

In JEE Main 2021, students were given 30 questions in each of the three sections - physics, chemistry, mathematics. Usually, there are 25 questions in each section. While students will have to attempt 25 questions, five extra questions were given as options.

JEE Main 2022: Relaxation in 12th Board Marks

Advertisement

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education has relaxed the board exam criterion from the college admissions. Both in 2020 and 2021 admissions, students could seek admissions only based on the entrance exam. Usually, for admissions marks obtained in class 12 as well as entrance exams are considered. For instance, for admission to IITs, one needs to have 75 per cent marks, at least along with JEE Advanced score to be selected. In the case of non-uniformity in boards regarding marks calculation formulas, this relaxation might continue to be followed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.