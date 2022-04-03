Steady Increase in Office Reopening in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune: Survey

After an economic-slump due to pandemic, over the last two months, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune have seen a steady increase in visits to workplaces, compared to other cities and are almost inching towards pre-pandemic level, says a study by Colliers. These cities are almost inching towards pre-pandemic level. The traffic has significantly improved across all the cities in the last two weeks as well, the study added.

For the study, the Canada-based company studied the key trends emerging from the ‘Google Covid-19 Community Mobility Reports’ to understand the change in patterns of visits to workplaces across the top six cities in the country.

The overall market is seeing a surge in workplaces opening in the last few months after the diminishing impact of the third wave of Covid-19, and good vaccination coverage among the eligible population. Beginning March 2022, several technologies and IT companies have started calling employees to the workplace at least two times a week, with most of these majors opting for a hybrid work policy, the survey added.

“Companies need to focus on ‘What will employee want in the workplace’ Overall, occupiers are showing a clear preference for next-generation offices. The focus needs to be on building the office for employees wants, which will keep ‘employee experience’ at its core," the survey added.

Returning to the workplace has been a running theme for the last two years, soon after every wave. However, now companies opening the office with greater fervour only now. The second quarter of 2022 will be a crucial period as more companies are likely to open up their workplaces through a hybrid model.

“We have already started seeing companies encouraging in-person team meetings, team huddles and brainstorming meets that were done virtually over the last two years. We are also seeing companies opting for next-gen office spaces that act as centres of collaboration and innovation," said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

