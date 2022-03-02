Stuck in Varsity at Ukraine's Sumy City, 600 Indian Students Await Evacuation Amid Shortage of Food, Water

More than 600 Indian students are currently stranded in a university located in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, hoping that they will soon be evacuated as “continuous firing and bombing" by the Russian forces has left them completely terrified, one of the students said. Not a single Indian student from Sumy State University, located close to the Russian border has been evacuated so far, Viraj Walde, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra and who is currently studying in the fourth year medical course in that university, told.

