Student Enrolment in Non-pvt Schools in Assam Rises During Pandemic

The total number of students in all government, aided and non-private schools across Assam has increased by over 63,000 during the 15-month period since September 2020, according to official data. The Education Department has recently collated the enrolment figures of all students from classes I to XII and found that the total number has increased despite apprehensions of dropout due to the impact of the pandemic.

According to a datasheet, which is available with PTI, the grand total of students in government, aided, tea garden managed and venture (established by the people of a locality) schools have increased to 56,84,487 in November 2021 from 56,21,203 in September 2020. The figures showed an increase of 63,284 students, registering a growth of 1.13 per cent in total enrolments.

Out of this, the highest rise has been witnessed in the elementary section, comprising Classes I to VIII, with 72,097 more enrolments in the 15-month period. There were 44,92,085 students in the elementary section of all the non-private schools of Assam in September 2020, which increased to 45,64,182 in November 2021.

The students in higher secondary schools, having Classes XI and XII, also saw a growth of 27,211 enrolments to 3,44,657 from 3,17,446 during the period under consideration. The only segment that witnessed a decline in the number of students was secondary, which consists of Classes IX and X.

The total number of students in the secondary sections decreased by 36,024 to 7,75,648 in November last year from 8,11,672 students in September 2020. Considering different standards, Classes V, VI, IX and XII recorded falls in student enrolments, while the rest saw an increase in new pupils, official data showed.

