Student gets Admissions in Non-Existent College Through CET in Karnataka

Many times the students from rural parts fall prey to the mistakes of departments easily and end up suffering the consequences. Such is the case of Praveena Gavada who hails from a Kalaysayi village in Kumbarwada Gram Panchayat of Joida Taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Gavada was overjoyed when she secured a seat in Arpita School of Nursing which is just 60 kms from her home. She had cleared CET and attended the counseling session where she selected this college. The name of the college in the counselling list read ‘Arpita School of Nursing – 412’.

Accompanied by her family members she happily went to visit the college for admission along with all the necessary documents. She was in for a shocker when she was told that the college doesn’t exist!

Apparently Arpita College of Nursing – 412 has been nonexistent for over six years now but CET cell hasn’t updated their list yet. “This is the case almost every year. We have told the department multiple times to remove the name of the college from their list. But, they haven’t done it and students go around searching for the address. What else can we do?," Said S R Desai, former principal of the nursing college.

Madhav Naik, a social worker expressed his anger towards the system. “Why does it always happen with rural children? What should the girl do now? Finding a seat in CET was her biggest victory and she had colorful dreams of the future before her. Now she doesn’t have the seat anymore. The family can’t afford a payment seat in other private colleges. Her future is now in a fix, who will rectify this?" he questioned. The student and her family refused to comment.​

