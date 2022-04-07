Allahabad's MNNIT Student Gets Placed at Amazon with Rs 1.18 Crore Package

Lokesh Raj Sindhi, a student at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad has been hired by Amazon Web Service as a software development engineer at an annual package of Rs 1.18 crore. He is a student of the institute’s computer science and technology department. Lokesh will be joining the Amazon office in Dublin, Ireland on August 3.

Lokesh took admission at the institute back in 2018 and is currently giving his final semester. He received a campus placement but kept looking at other offers on his own as he wasn’t satisfied with the job offer.

While hard work is important, working smart is just as important, said Lokesh. Move forward while always keeping your goal in mind should be the mantra. “Don’t get distracted and always keep looking for better opportunities after completing your studies. Don’t stop honing your skills and keep looking for better. Success will soon be in your hands," said he.

Congratulating him on this achievement, Director of the Institute professor RS Verma honoured him with a citation and said that it’s a matter of pride for the institute. His success should inspire more students, which should in turn illuminate the institute’s name.

Director Verma said that the institute has a reputed alumni network in the software industry. It is also known for its placement statistics setting new benchmarks every year, he added. Earlier, Uday Jalan from MNNIT had received a job offer of 1 crore 35 lakhs annually which was till now the highest.

