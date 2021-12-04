Student Who Lost Seat due to Lack of Funds Cracks NEET Again Using Friend's Edtech Subscription

Hansaram, a native of Barmer, Rajasthan could not secure a seat in medical college despite cracking the medical entrance exam in 2020 as he could not afford to pay the fee for private college admission. He had secured 595 marks out of 720 which were not enough to make it through medical colleges. He needed less than 10 more marks to get a seat in the government colleges.

Determined to become a doctor, he tried again. This time with help of a friend. Hansaram got inspired to become a doctor at a young age when his mother passed away due to lack of medical facilities. His 62-year old mother used to work as MNREGA labour while his elder brother is physically handicapped and unemployed.

>Also read| NEET 2021 Topper from Bengaluru Shares Exam Attempting Tricks, Preparation Strategy to Crack Medical Entrance

Advertisement

His mother died in 2013 due to kidney problems and the non-availability of medical facilities. Motivated by the loss, he got inspired to work even harder. This time his friend was around to help him.

His friend offered the teenager, subscription to the online tests series for practice. Hansaram said that the acquaintance who provided him with the online test subscription was actually a friend of one of his friends. He was registered for the online test series but had given up studying and thereafter gave Hansaram his login and password for NEET 2021 preparations.

>Read| Binged Netflix, Studied 4 Hours a Day But Still Scored 720/720: Meet NEET 2021 Topper Who Bent All Rules

With better resources, he cracked the medical entrance exam — NEET 2021 and secured 627 marks out of 720 by self-studying and giving online practice tests using his friend’s subscription.

This year, he has got better marks and is likely to get through, however, the counselling process for admission to colleges have not started yet. Meanwhile, central and state governments also offer free coaching for meritorious kids who cannot afford coaching for NEET. Refer to the list here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.