Students Alleged UGC NET Kannada Exam Asked Questions in Hindi, NTA Reschedules Paper

After a large section of students alleged that questions in Kannada exam were in Hindi, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to hold the exam again. NTA will soon announce a revised examination date for candidates who could not complete their Kannada paper due to technical issues during the UGC- NET 2021 December 2020 and June 2021 examinations. Several candidates had reported technical glitches at their exam centres during the Kannada subject paper held on December 26 (shift-1).

Impacted candidates will be issued fresh admit cards for attending the exam. Issuing a public notice, NTA advised candidates to visit its official website regularly for updates.

So far two phases of the UGC NET examination have been concluded. The phase 2 exam examinations were held on December 27. The third phase is slated to be held on January 3 and 4, however, admit cards are yet to be issued. For any queries and clarifications, candidates may contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the UGC has also deferred the exam dates for CSIR UGC NET 2021. The examinations were slated for January 5 and 6 however, considering the demands of the applicants, the exams have now been shifted to January 29, February 15 and 18. Candidates had been demanding the rescheduling to avoid a clash with major recruitment tests. There is no amendment is the remaining schedule of CSIR UGC NET.

The application window for CSIR NET 2021 is still open and interested candidates may apply for the same on or before the last date, January 2, 2021. The applications can be made only in online mode and the fees have to be submitted before January 3.

The CSIR UG NET 2021 will be divided into three sections containing objective type questions. There will be no break during the examination

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the candidate’s eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lecturer in the areas of Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, mathematical Science, Chemical Science and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science.

