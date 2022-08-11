Students Can Drop-out of FYUP and Still Get Certificate, Delhi University Professors Raise Question About Their Employability

The academic council of Delhi University (DU) has approved the Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) syllabi on August 3. The approval has been given regardless of protests by Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) against the FYUP programme under the newly established Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The FYUP, however, will not be implemented until it is approved by the DU’s executive council, which is scheduled to meet on August 18.

The four-year programme has come with several new provisions which allow students to drop out at any time of the course. Interestingly, if a student backs out from a programme, he will be given a certificate in accordance with the time he spent studying a course. This is the factor that has caused concern among DUTA members.

Abha Dev Habib, Professor of Physics at Miranda House, has raised several concerns about the programme. She questioned whether industries will regard these students as holders or as dropouts, reported a leading news daily. She even contends that the job market will view one-year/two-year pass outs as dropouts, lowering the value of undergraduates in the industry. Habib is a former member of the executive council of DU.

According to the professor, if a new curriculum has to be implemented, then a survey should be held on the check if there is an availability of necessary facilities, funds and teachers in the universities. The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

In February, this year, the varsity’s executive council had approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, formulated by a National Education Policy cell. DUTA president Ajay Kumar Bhagi said that Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh has addressed most of the concerns. Several members of Delhi University’s statutory bodies have sought that the FYUP be deferred by a year.

In a letter to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, four academic council members had said that the UGCF-2022 is being implemented without proper planning and vision. The members further highlighted that teachers from different colleges need to be involved in the process of framing the syllabus for the FYUP.

The members of DU’s academic council said 26 papers of Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC), which were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters, do not include any SEC paper recommended by science, social science and other arts departments.

