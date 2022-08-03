Students Claim Only Handful of Seats for 'Outsiders' at AIIMS, Most Admissions Reserved for Internal Candidates

Aspirants of medical courses claimed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reduced the number of seats for ‘outsiders’ who seek admission via entrance exam. The entrance exam for MD, MCh, MS, DM courses — INI CET — is conducted twice a year by AIIMS Delhi. The July session exam was held in May. The counselling process has already begun. Students have claimed that AIIMS internal candidates are given preference when it comes to admissions via INI CET.

One of the students said AIIMS Delhi would be giving 31 institutional seats this session. This means, over 60 seats a year as two exam sessions are held. The institute has a batch strength of 72, which is 90 per cent reservations for AIIMS Delhi internal candidates in the institute, said one Twitter user adding that only 19 per cent of total seats are available for unreserved category students.

“This is far more than what students from newer AIIMS would get simply because they’ve lesser PG seats. Also, they’d lose seats in all other AIIMS Except their own. This system is discriminatory against UR of country and for peripheral AIIMS students also," the tweet added.

Reacting to the post, one of the students wrote, “I don’t understand, why do they even conduct the entrance exam!" while another wrote, “So there’s basically no hope for a UR non-AIIMS candidate from now on? Where are we heading with such reservation system even in the prestigious institutions of India? Such a pathetic condition. #inicet"

Meanwhile, AIIMS has already released the schedule of the counselling process for the INI CET 2022. The round 1 choice filling and registration will begin on August 5 followed by seat allocation on August 16. The second round of counselling will begin on August 27. The dates of the open and spot rounds are yet to be declared.

