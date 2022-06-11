Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » education-career » Students Clash at University College Mangaluru Over Portraits of Veer Savarkar, Bharat Mata

Students Clash at University College Mangaluru Over Portraits of Veer Savarkar, Bharat Mata

The video clip of students mounting the portraits had gone viral on social media (Representational Image)
The video clip of students mounting the portraits had gone viral on social media (Representational Image)

The portraits were removed the next day by the college authorities after complaints from other students

Advertisement
PTI
Mangaluru // Updated: June 11, 2022, 18:14 IST

Two groups of students clashed at the University College in the city over some students mounting the portraits of Veer Savarkar and Bharat Mata in the classroom a few days ago, police sources said on Saturday. The portraits were removed the next day by the college authorities after complaints from other students. The video clip of students mounting the portraits had gone viral on social media.

Three students, who sustained minor injuries in the clash, were admitted to a hospital. The issue resurfaced on Friday after a group of students quarrelled with other students who had complained to the principal about the portraits which led to the clash, sources said.

Both the student groups have filed complaints with the Mangaluru South police. Investigation is on, police said. College principal Anasuya Rai said the students involved in the clash will be identified and disciplinary action will be taken against them after an internal enquiry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: June 11, 2022, 18:14 IST