Students, College Staff Come Together to Turn Neglected Crematorium into a Garden

Students and staff from the Smt Sushiladevi Deshmukh Senior college in Maharashtra have planted over 300 trees in crematorium premise that was in lying in a neglected state for the last many years.

Until a few years ago, the Khadgaon crematorium, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Latur Municipal Corporation, was lying in a neglected state-with no gate, stray animals making it their home, and tall weed covering the premises. But, students and staff college decided to give it a facelift.

Several students along with the other college staff came together to plant over 300 trees in a crematorium premises in the last seven years and revamped the area into a lush green garden. This was part of a nature conservation drive taken up by them.

Advertisement

The college principal, Dr Ajay Patil, told PTI that since 2014, they have planted over 300 trees of different varieties, including Neem, Banyan, Gulmohar, and Peepal, in the premises after taking permission from the civic body.

He said that the premises now look completely changed, with tall trees of different fruit and no-fruit bearing trees. “The crematorium has now turned into a blooming garden," he added.

According to the media reports, in 2016, when there was a severe drought in Latur, the college students and other staff would even use water tankers to nourish the trees planted by them at the premises. In a bid to take care of the tree planted, some staffers of the college adopted a tree each at the crematorium. The college staff also takes up cleanliness and other social awareness drives regularly, the principal added.

Appreciating their effort, corporator Jadhav said, “Earlier, there was not a single tree in the crematorium premises, but now the place is lush green, and they (college staff and students) conduct a cleanliness drive there regularly. I have seen their work."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.