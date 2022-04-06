Students From Tier-II, Tier-III Cities, Rural Areas are Choosing Path of Innovation, entrepreneurship: Dharmendra Pradhan

Stating the importance of local languages and mother tongue, Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is important to learn local languages for critical thinking skills development also which is also one of the key focus areas of the National Education Policy. The minister who was delivering the keynote address at the India Education Summit 2022, a dialogue platform by Google and Indian Express shared his thoughts on taking education and skilling to every Indian, ways to transform India into a knowledge economy and the spirit of innovation in every pocket of India. He said that an estimated 52.5 crore population are under the age bracket of 3-23 years, out of which around 35 crore have access to education & skilling.

On bridging the gap, he said, “We must endeavour to bring the remaining 17-18 crore under the umbrella of schooling & skilling. By increasing GER, making skilling aspirational and enhancing the economic productivity of young Indians, we can make India a knowledge superpower," he further added.

During this talk the Minister expressed his happiness to get a first-hand experience of the spirit of innovation of young students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.

Narrating stories of various students doing innovative work, he said that confidence, skills, creativity and intellectual capacity of our youth has no limits. He said that whether it is Nandini and Niveditha, the siblings from Kerala who are simplifying vedic maths through online workshops, Shubham Majee from Jamtara or Moon Verma from Kapurthala, it is youth like them that will ensure India’s big leap in the coming decades. “The zest for innovation as displayed by students from Garhwa, Gwalior, Jamtara, Kottayam, Khurda during ParikshaPeCharcha has amazed everyone," said the minister.

He further said that students from tier-II & III cities and from rural backgrounds are choosing the path of innovation and entrepreneurship. Talking about the highly talented youth in the tier-II and III cities as well as in rural areas, education minister highlighted the need for skill development to help these students fly high and choose the path of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The minister also stressed that the next 25 years are the most crucial for India’s developmental journey. “In line with the NEP 2020, we all need to work collectively to ensure that our students turn into global citizens and lead India and the world to an empowered future," he added.

