Students In Punjab's Moga Clash Over T20 World Cup Final Match

Punjab Police detained students of the Lala Lajpat Rai College in Moga after a scuffle broke out between students from Bihar and Kashmir over the T20 World Cup final on November 13. The police had detained ten students, five each from Kashmir and Bihar, as a precautionary measure to contain the fight.

Nasir Khuehami, the National Convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, spoke to The Free Press Journal, clearing the air regarding the matter. He said the police had released all the detained Kashmiri students.

On November 13, a fight broke out among students in the college in Moga as everyone tuned into the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup finals. One student from the group from Bihar claims that the students from Kashmir raised pro-Pakistan slogans and provoked the fight. However, the Kashmiri group claims that the fight was instigated by the other group, who raised anti-Islam slogans first. The details of what exactly happened, remain unconfirmed.

The argument escalated and turned violent. Several students became involved and were injured. The police were called to bring the situation under control.

Khuehami said that he talked to SSP Moga Punjab Gulneet Khurana. He also claims that the reports of sloganeering were fake. He also noted that the Kashmiri students have suffered minor injuries. He stated that the matter has been taken up with Punjab Govt and police officials “for its earliest redressal".

Quoting SSP Moga, Khuehami said “all five students have been released now. We have taken full measures to protect all students from Kashmir and also take steps to see that the relationship between Kashmiri students and others remains cordial."

Earlier, videos from the fight, which showed students pushing each other and throwing stones and chunks of bricks had gone viral. Following the incident, several students were taken to the hospital to get their injuries treated. An official statement about what happened and who is responsible is yet to be out.

