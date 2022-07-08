Students Injured After Tree Falls in School Complex in Chandigarh

Some people, including students, sustained injuries after an old tree fell inside the complex of a private school here on Friday, police said. The injured have been taken to a hospital, they said. Rajinder, whose daughter studies at the school, told reporters that parents received a phone call from the school informing about the incident. He said his daughter is safe.
first published: July 08, 2022, 16:37 IST
last updated: July 08, 2022, 16:37 IST