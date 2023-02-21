Home » News » education-career » Students Should Aspire to Become Entrepreneurs in Space Field: Ex-ISRO Chief

Students Should Aspire to Become Entrepreneurs in Space Field: Ex-ISRO Chief

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan said a change is happening in India due to the efforts taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various areas to make the country a global leader

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:03 IST

Coimbatore, India

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Monday said students should aspire to become entrepreneurs in the space field.

Speaking after receiving ’For the Sake of Honour Award’ from Rotary Pollachi of Rotary International District 3203 at a function held at a private engineering college in Pollachi, 35 KM from here, he said a change is happening in India due to the efforts taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various areas to make the country a global leader.

The Union government has taken so much efforts to make the academic-startup-industry eco system vibrant, and this is really conducive one for the entrepreneurs. Considering this, students should aspire to become entrepreneurs, and even set foot in the space infrastructure market, which has lot of potential to provide progress to both the nation and innovative solution providers, Sivan said.

Sivan dedicated the award to his team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as all the accomplishments he made had become possible because of them.

