Home » News » education-career » Students Trend #JEEAfterBoards, Demand JEE Main 2023 Session 1 After CBSE Boards

Students Trend #JEEAfterBoards, Demand JEE Main 2023 Session 1 After CBSE Boards

JEE Main 2023 aspirants are demanding postponement of sesssion 1 exam to April citing that there is less time to prepare and they were informed late

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 08:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates took to Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards seeking postponement of the exam (Representative image)
Candidates took to Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards seeking postponement of the exam (Representative image)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 aspirants are demanding the first session of the exam after the CBSE 10th, `12th board exams are over. Students took to Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards seeking postponement of the exam citing that there is less time to prepare for the test.

As soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the board exam dates for 2023, students started demanding postponement of the engineering entrance exam as they claimed the dates fall between class 12 board exams and practical exams. The CBSE 12th board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 while practical exams have started from January 2.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam schedule in which it is stated that the JEE Main 2023 January session exams will be conducted from January 24 and will conclude on January 31, 2023. The JEE Main students demand the January 2023 session exam be deferred to April.

Advertisement

“CBSE affiliated schools have their board practicals on or near JEE dates. How are the students supposed to study for both of these important exams at the same time? Some schools even have their preboards in the coming weeks. Please atleast think for the students," tweeted one of the users.

Students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The plea also challenged the 75 per cent criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023. The is slated to be held in two sessions – January and April. The second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 08:55 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 08:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Are Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married In February? Here's A Roundup Of Their Cutest Pictures Together

+10PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet With Drool-worthy Photos Of His Toned Abs, Check Out His Dashing Pictures