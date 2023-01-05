Students Trend #JEEAfterBoards, Demand JEE Main 2023 Session 1 After CBSE Boards

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 aspirants are demanding the first session of the exam after the CBSE 10th, `12th board exams are over. Students took to Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards seeking postponement of the exam citing that there is less time to prepare for the test.

As soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the board exam dates for 2023, students started demanding postponement of the engineering entrance exam as they claimed the dates fall between class 12 board exams and practical exams. The CBSE 12th board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 while practical exams have started from January 2.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam schedule in which it is stated that the JEE Main 2023 January session exams will be conducted from January 24 and will conclude on January 31, 2023. The JEE Main students demand the January 2023 session exam be deferred to April.

“CBSE affiliated schools have their board practicals on or near JEE dates. How are the students supposed to study for both of these important exams at the same time? Some schools even have their preboards in the coming weeks. Please atleast think for the students," tweeted one of the users.

Students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The plea also challenged the 75 per cent criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023. The is slated to be held in two sessions – January and April. The second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023.

