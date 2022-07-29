Students Wearing Uniforms Not Allowed in Parks, Malls: UP Govt's Plan to Curb 'Bunks'

In a move to stop bunking of classes, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put a ban on the entry of school students wearing uniforms to public places including malls, restaurants, and parks among other places. The Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written a letter to district administrators seeking quick action on the new policy.

In its letter to district administrators, the Child Rights Commission chief Shuchitra Chaturvedi said, “It has come to our notice that boys and girls loiter around in malls, restaurants, parks during school time after bunking classes. This can lead to unwanted incidents. To curb this from happening, ban the entry of uniform wearing students in school timings from public places."

The commission has given a week to the district administrations to roll out the policy and submit a report on the same. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, an order has been issued to the District Magistrates of all the districts to take action on this order and provide a report within a week.

Advertisement

The ban will be applicable for school-going children including pre-primary to class 12 students. In some cases, students in class 11 and class 12 take admission to junior colleges, however, the order could be implemented on those as well.

The order has been passed after a large number of students left home to go to school but often miss classes and go elsewhere to spend time.

Meanwhile, about around 200 students of five reputed schools here have formed three gangs — ‘Tandav’, ‘Maya’, and ‘Immortals’ — that are involved in a turf war in the city. According to police, students would assault each other and also hurl crude bombs over a turf war.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here