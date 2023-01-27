The last three years have reshaped our perspectives in varied ways and for different facets of our lives. Higher education space, especially overseas education, has seen tremendous growth owing to the enhanced desire exhibited by international students and the integration of technology in education. The pandemic acted as a catalyst and accelerated the pace of technological adoption in the higher education space, with edtech firms spearheading the transformation. From admissions to learning, edtech has revolutionised every aspect of overseas education.

The advent of the pandemic stalled aspirants globally with borders closing, and many had to defer their study abroad plans. The pent-up numbers of 2020 reflected the surge in the number of applications in 2021 and 2022.

Interestingly, the desire outlived the crisis. Instead, we can say that the crisis ignited the desire as the pandemic made bare the inadequacies. Today students are flocking to different overseas destinations for higher education that offer a better life and health infrastructure.

what are the top trends that will dominate study abroad in 2023?

Artificial intelligence: The presence of artificial intelligence in higher education will continue to transform the study abroad landscape from admissions to classroom learning. The growing popularity of AI-enabled overseas education platforms that assist users in effectively tackling their everyday hurdles and challenges related to overseas education bears testimony to how this breakthrough technology is changing students’ lives.

On the other hand, artificial intelligence is also helping institutions and recruitment officers to bolster their international student recruitment and engagement. The amalgamation of AI in enrollment helps institutions reduce costs and increase the number of students applying for the courses. The automated document verification system powered by AI cuts down on the consumption of time and resources for institutions and helps students receive acceptance faster.

Receiving timely information is a crucial component of applying to universities abroad. But due to the geographical distance and time difference, students have to wait for hours to get their queries answered. The advent of AI-enabled chatbots has helped students transcend this barrier. These chatbots deliver students tailored messages to inform them of approaching deadlines, enrollment rules, and required documents. To maintain students’ interest and involvement, the chatbots also provide information regarding financial opportunities such as loans, scholarships, grants, and other funding sources.

Hybrid learning: The outbreak of the global pandemic crushed our defined structures of education delivery. Technology that was being adopted at a sluggish pace in the education sector picked up momentum and emerged as the only solution to close the gap and cut through the barriers of social distancing in the COVID world. What emerged as a forced solution to let the stream of learning flow through turbulent times has triggered a new kind of preference among learners.

Yes, the introduction of online learning has brought about a tectonic shift in how students perceive education. Today, most students wish to continue with the hybrid learning system. The Hybrid-learning model for degree courses overseas makes international education accessible and affordable for students while also democratizing the overseas education market. This, in turn, helps to uphold and achieve the goal of a sustainable and egalitarian world.

Top study abroad destinations of 2023

Studying abroad is a life-changing experience. It requires meticulous planning and is contingent upon various factors, with finances being one crucial factor. Choosing the destination country requires thoroughly evaluating one’s plans and the resources at disposal.

When it comes to top destinations, anglophone nations like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia remain the most preferred destinations among students.

The US, especially, has held the top position for a long time now among aspirants. However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar and the looming global recession might put a damper on the plans of aspirants who are planning to study in the US. But students must look beyond these temporary financial hurdles and see how a degree from a top institution in the top study abroad destination will boost their profile and provide them a long-term edge over their peers. Students and parents understand that once they graduate, they’ll be earning in the same currency and remitting it to India.

Further, students planning to study abroad should remember that the Indian rupee has declined relative to the US dollar. It holds up well against other significant currencies like the Euro, the British pound, etc. As a result, students who want to study abroad can consider locations like Canada, the UK, and Europe that remain largely unaffected.

A lot has changed in the last few years, and the change will continue in the study abroad sector. Breakthrough technologies like metaverse education, nano learning, and gamification will radically transform education. New destinations will emerge on the study abroad horizon driven by the quest of learners to get quality education and experience different cultures.

— Written by Ashish Fernando, Founder and CEO, iSchoolConnect

