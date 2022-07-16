Study Abroad: Scholarships to Know About Before Taking the Big Leap

These days a lot of people are choosing to go abroad for a higher education as it opens new doors of opportunities for them. They get to explore and experience a lot in terms of culture, education, language and skills. For many people, however, studying abroad remains a distant dream due to the greater expenditures. But there are several scholarships and financing alternatives available these days to assist students in affording their international education.

Here are four such scholarships which can help students to take a step forward towards their dreams.

University Living: University Living has introduced in-house social scholarships in six places in the UK. The scholarships are available for students applying to universities in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Coventry, Sheffield, and Leicester. While five of them are valued at £1000, the London scholarship has three categories – £1000, £1500, and £2500.

The scholarships are awarded to students from all over the world, regardless of nationality. The in-house social scholarship will cover part of students’ accommodation expenses and is valid for any accommodation booked through the University Living platform. Students simply need to fill out a form online, book their accommodation via the website, record a video explaining the social impact they’ve created, and upload it on Instagram, tagging their page.

Edinburgh Global Online Master Scholarship 2022-2023: Applicants can apply for Edinburgh University’s online master’s degree scholarships to study in the United Kingdom. The Edinburgh Global Online Scholarship 2022-2023 offers a variety of online master’s programmes for overseas students seeking a free higher education from a top-ranked university in the globe. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, online study has become popular, and through this scholarship, students can get higher degrees from a top-ranked university.

Leverage Edu Scholarship: Leverage Edu has announced a study abroad scholarship worth Rs 7 crore for meritorious Indian students who are planning to study abroad for the upcoming academic intake this year. To apply, the students need to fill out an application form with general contact information and why they should get this scholarship. The platform has also released a very comprehensive referral campaign where anyone can refer a student to Leverage Edu and they get paid rewards.

GREAT Scholarships India: Indian students can choose from about 20 postgraduate scholarships granted by UK universities in a variety of topic areas. Students must meet certain requirements in order to qualify for GREAT scholarships, which are financed by the GREAT Britain campaign, the British Council, and a number of UK colleges.

University of New South Wales (UNSW) Future of Change India: For undergraduate and graduate programmes offered by the university, there is the Future of Change India Scholarship, funded by UNSW India. The university is extending its list of undergraduate engineering scholarships by adding new ones at a cost of AUD 10,000 a year.

