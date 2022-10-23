Son of a Auto Rickshaws driver, IAS Govind Jaiswal has been an inspiration to many as he has struggled a lot to reach where he is now. Govind Jaiswal, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted as Director in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Here is his inspiring story.

Mother suffered from brain hemorrhage

Govind’s father and sisters have contributed a lot in getting Govind to this point in life. In order to complete Govind’s studies, his father Narayan Jaiswal also made many sacrifices.

In the year 2005, IAS Govind Jaiswal’s mother Indu died of a brain hemorrhage. Following which Govind’s father, who owned a rickshaw company, with 35 rickshaws, had to sell off his company for his wife’s treatment. In the treatment of his wife, most of his rickshaws were sold and the family became financially unstable. At that time Govind was in 7th standard.

At that time, the entire family of Govind lived in a cell in Alipura, Kashi. During those days, many times Govind, his three sisters, and his father used to end their day eating only dry roti. However, Govind’s father did not leave any stone unturned to get his children proper education. After his daughters finished her studies, Govind’s father also sold his remaining rickshaws for the wedding of his three graduate daughters.

Used to teach tuition to save money

Govind did his early education from a government school located in Osmanpura. After that he did his graduation in Maths from Harishchandra University located in Varanasi itself. In the year 2006, Govind come to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. In order to make some money Govind, along with his father started driving a rickshaw.

After Govind moved to Delhi, he started taking tuitions. Even then, he could not save enough. so, to save money, he stopped one-time tiffin and tea. Finally after all the struggles, in the year 2007 he secured 48th rank in his very first attempt.

