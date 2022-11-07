Success Story: Despite Failing in Many Subjects in Graduation, IAS Kumar Anurag Secured AIR 48 in UPSC CSE

After failing to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) in his first attempt, Kumar Anurag secured AIR 48 in his second attempt at the exams in 2018. Despite failing in many subjects during his graduation, he took admission in post graduation as well as began preparation for UPSC CSE at the same.

Hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, Anurag studied till 8th through Hindi medium. Thereafter, he changed the medium of your studies. While problems arose due to change in the medium, he worked hard and got good marks in 10th and 12th.

He then came to Delhi for further studies. After completing class 12, IAS Kumar Anurag went to Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce to study economics. He graduated from SRCC in 2014 and did his post graduation from Delhi School of Economics in 2016.

Anurag said that it was such a phase in his life, when he did not feel like studying. During that time, he failed in many subjects while graduating. But he took admission in post graduation. During this, the preparation for UPSC exam started.

He claims it was because of his planning and strategy that Anurag passed the Civil Services Examination. “Leave your previous education background and start from scratch. You can reach heights even by starting from zero. One must not show haste at all in this examination. Each topic must be studied very deeply. Studying with hard work and better strategy is the key to success," says Anurag.

Anurag scored 158 marks in economics paper 1 in UPSC CSE, 149 in economics paper 2 in the 2017 CSE mains exam, which was his first attempt. During his second attempt, in CSE 2018, he got 159 marks in economics paper 1 and 155 in economics paper 2. He is currently placed as an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) at SDM, Nalanda.

