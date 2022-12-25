Success Story: Farmer's Son Becomes First Member From Family to Attend College, Now a Software Developer

The son of a farmer hailing from Umariya village, Bisalpur, Jagdish Chandra, became the first child in the family to attend college. The 22-year-old now works as a software developer at Lenskart in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Although his family’s financial condition was not good enough, he says his father always encouraged him to continue his education.

Jagdish has always seen his family financially struggling, while they are dependent on farming there had been times when the family did not even have anything to fill their stomach. Along with farming, his father worked as a labourer to earn money for the family.

Jagdish has always been fascinated by computer. After completing his schooling in a government school in, Jagdish went to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to pursue a BTech in computer science. His passion towards computer programming language grew more and more and drove him to find solutions to complex problems by learning programming languages all by himself. However, he didn’t have the money to buy a laptop until his second year of college.

“I was always fascinated by computers but never got a chance to use a computer as my school did not have a good infrastructure. After a lot of struggle, in the second year of my college, I finally got a laptop. I started watching Youtube videos to learn computer programming, web applications, and software development" Jagdish said.

It was his fascination with computers that lead Jagdish to discover Newton School from where he completed an online coding programme that got him placed at the e-commerce portal as a developer. Even completing the course was a struggle for him since there were continuous power cuts in his village, he said. He used to stay awake to attend lectures at night, he added.

When asked about his future goals he stated that he wants to make a successful career in the IT sector. “If a company hires me, they should know that if I won’t be there, it is going to affect them. My only aim is to become irreplaceable," he said. It is education can bring people out of poverty, he added. He wants to set an example in his village so that more and more children from his place get an opportunity to become educated and change their lives.

