Success Story: Farmer's Son from Uttar Pradesh Gets Rs 15 Lakh Package

The son of a farmer, Shivam Singh, has grabbed a job as a growth hacker in Knorish Framework Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, at a package of Rs 15 lakh per annum. After completing his BTech in computer science from Lucknow University this year, he got the job offer through campus placement. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Shivam attributes his success to his hard work. While his father Uday Pratap Singh is a farmer, his mother Meena Singh is a housewife.

Always a promising student, Shivam has been offered stock options of 38 lakhs to 6.5 crores under the ESOP scheme, with a package of 15 lakhs, by the company. ESOP or Employee Stock Ownership Plan allows employees of a company the right to acquire its shares for which they are working.

Dr Himanshu Pandey, placement in-charge of faculty of engineering at Lucknow University, said Shivam has been a promising student since the beginning. “He is very happy to get this job," he added. Shivam has also got a sponsorship of 75000 dollars (tech credit) for his startup ‘Oregen’ during his BTech third year.

Lucknow University has got A++ from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) last month. Following which, many big multinational companies of the country are offering jobs to the students of the varsity. The vice chancellor of Lucknow University, Professor Alok Rai has also congratulated Shivam for this success.

Earlier, Rajasundari Thirumugam, who was unable to pursue degree due to lack of funds, had landed a job in TVS. Hailing from Kamalandapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai, Rajasundari is the daughter of a farmer. After completing her class 10 from government school, her father was reluctant to enroll her for higher education. But she did not give up. She took up vocational training at Pollachi’s Nachimuthu Vocational Training Institute in mechanical engineering, that helped her land a well-paying job.

