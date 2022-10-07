Success Story: Grown up in a Slum, Suffered 16 Fractures & 8 Surgeries, Story of this IAS will Inspire you

Problems do not come into anyone’s life by telling them in advance. But in these difficult situations, people learn how to stay patient. IAS Ummul Kher is one of those personalities who started facing multiple difficulties in her childhood but did not let any of them deter her from her path.

Ummul Kher, a resident of Pali, Rajasthan, was differently-abled since childhood. Where people in her life were worried wether or not she will be able to complete her schooling, the determined woman became an IAS offcier by cracking civil services exam.

A life full of fractures and surgeries

Ummul Kher belongs to an economically backward Marwar family living in Pali, Rajasthan. She is suffering from Bone Fragile Disorder. In this disorder, the bones of the body become weak. Ummul’s bones were often broken due to the disorder. She has suffered 16 fractures and eight surgeries in her life.

House was demolished in childhood

Ummul’s family consists of her parents and three siblings. When she was very young, her father along with the family started living in a slum located in the Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi. Her father used to sell clothes. Then the slums there were demolished on the orders of the government. Her family had to shift and they started living in the slum area of ​​Trilokpuri.

Left house in Class 9th

The financial condition of Ummul Kher’s family was very unstable. To support the family and pay her fees, she started teaching tuition from class 7th onwards. When she was in class 9th her mother passed awar.

After the death of her mother, her father remarried. Ummul’s stepmother did not like her going to school. Ummul could not leave her studies and hence she left home and started living alone.

Was always a bright student

Ummul scored 91 per cent marks in 10th and 90 per cent in 12th. She graduated in Psychology from Gargi College, Delhi University. Then pursued an MA and MPhil from JNU’s School of International Studies. In 2014, she was selected for Japan’s International Leadership Training Program. Ummul was the fourth Indian to be selected for this. After her MPhil, Ummul cleared JRF and from here her financial condition got better.

Ummul Kher created her own life

She not only faced financial difficulties in her life but also got separated from her family. She decided on her own path and became an example for everyone by becoming an IAS. She started preparing for the UPSC exam during JRF and secured 420th rank in her first attempt in CSE 2016 exam.

