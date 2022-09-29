Success Story: IFS Parveen Kaswan was an Aerospace Engineer, Struggled With English Language in College

Parveen Kaswan, an officer in the Indian Forest Service, is a resident of Mirzawali Mer village located in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. His father’s name is Hansraj Kaswan. He once tweeted that his mother was only 13 years old at the time of her marriage and when Parveen Kaswan was born when she was just 16 years old.

Interest in Aerospace

IFS Parveen Kaswan obtained a BTech degree in Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Aeronautical/Space Engineering from Amity University in 2008. Aerospace engineer Parveen secured 191st rank in the GATE exam in 2012, after which he was provided with a scholarship by MHRD. Then he did his Masters in Engineering Design from IISc Bangalore. In the year 2016-2018, Parveen did his Master’s in Forestry from Forest Research Institute located in Dehradun.

UPSC Preparation

Parveen Kaswan had secured 81st rank in the UPSC exam held in the year 2015. He has told in many interviews that he had to work really hard to get selected for IFS as the cut-off of IFS is higher as compared to other administrative services. He did his preparation for the government job through NCERT books, newspapers, and mock tests.

Struggle with English

IFS Parveen Kaswan belongs to a middle-class family and hence the Hindi language has always been predominant. When he started his college studies, he had to face a lot of struggles. There were students of all kinds of backgrounds in the college. Most of them not only spoke in English but also listened to songs in the English language. Seeing this, Parveen felt very strange in the beginning. This atmosphere was completely new for him.

Popularity on Social Media

IFS Parveen Kaswan is very popular on Social Media. He has more than 40,000 followers on his Instagram account and 4,13,000 followers on Twitter. He keeps sharing pictures of animals and forests on social media platforms and his followers like his photography skills.

