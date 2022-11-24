IAS officer Ansar Shaikh, who hails from Jalna village in Maharashtra has become the youngest IAS officer in India. Ansar, son of an auto driver, Anas Sheikh had a rough time while growing up, but despite all the odds, he cleared the UPSC exam with flying colors.

During his childhood days, Ansar Shaikh’s family asked him to drop out of school due to their poor economic condition. One time his father even reached Ansar’s schools to get his out of the school. But, there his teacher convinced his father to not do so. She explained to his father that Ansar is good at studying and should get a chance to study further. However, due to financial issues, his brother left his studies in Class 7th and started working in the garage. In his 12th boards exams, Ansar then secured 91 per cent.

Ansar Shaikh later did his graduation in Political Science from Ferguson College, Pune. During graduation, he secured 73 per cent marks. To make ends meet, he also took up odd jobs and worked for about 12 hours every day for three consecutive years while preparing for the UPSC exam.

After his college he joined coaching to prepare for UPSC for a year. In view of his financial condition, the coaching academy had waived a part of his fees.

Despite facing so many difficulties, Ansar Shaikh was very clear about his goal. He secured 361st rank in his very first attempt at the UPSC exam in the year 2015. At that time his age was only 21 years. He is the youngest IAS officer of the country. Till now no one has been able to break this record of his.

