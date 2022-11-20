An IAS officer Simi Karan, a resident of Odisha, has fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS at a very young age. The 23-year-old graduated with an engineering degree from IIT, and also cleared her UPSC exam simultaneously.

Simi took admission in IIT Bombay to do engineering after Class 12th. However at the same time, she decided to give her UPSC exam as she had made up her mind to become an an IAS officer.

Simi made the decision to pursue her IAS dream after she started teaching some children. While studying at IIT Bombay, Simi Karan got the opportunity to teach children living in slums. From there the thought of public service came into her mind. She wanted to serve and help people selflessly. For this, it was the best decision to pass the UPSC exam and join the Civil Services.

Simi Karan prepared for the the UPSC exam pattern by watching the interviews of IAS toppers. She says, that she divided the UPSC Syllabus into small parts. Due to this, it was very easy for her to prepare for the government job exam. In the year 2019, she secured 31st rank at the All India level. With this, she became an IAS officer at just the age of 22.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) informed through an official tweet that Simi Karan, IAS OT 2020 North-East Cadre (Assam-Meghalaya) as the best performing officer trainee LV Reddy Memorial Award and Certificate. Simi is also very fond of playing sports and dancing. Presently she has been posted as Assistant Secretary in Delhi.

Resident of Odisha Simi Karan completed her schooling from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. Her father worked in Bhilai Steel Plant and mother was a teacher.

