Success Story: Meet IFS Arushi Mishra, IIT Graduate Who Secured Second Rank in UPSC CSE

Arushi Mishra, an officer in the Indian Forest Service, was born on January 31, 1991, in Prayagraj. Her father Ajay Mishra is a senior advocate and her mother Nita Mishra is a lecturer. Aarushi’s younger brother Arnav Mishra is also a Deputy Collector in Uttar Pradesh. IAS Charchit Gaur, husband of IFS Aarushi Mishra, is the Vice Chairman in Agra Development Authority. IFS Arushi Mishra is the Deputy DFO in Agra Forest Department.

IFS Arushi Mishra has completed her schooling from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. She scored 95.14 per cent in the Class 10 ICSE board exam and 91.2 per cent in the Class 12 CBSE board exam. She graduated with a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee in the year 2014. After doing B.Tech, Aarushi started preparing for the UPSC exam.

IFS Arushi Mishra used to go to coaching classes to prepare for the UPSC exam. She had collected subject-wise test series and study material. She also gave many mock tests for better preparation of the exam. After her initial failed attempt at the UPSC exam, she started teaching in a coaching class. Along with this, she was searching for jobs.

IFS Arushi Mishra secured second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) of the UPSC exam in 2018. Earlier in the UPSC exam, she was allotted the post of IRS with 229th rank. At the same time, in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (UPPCS Exam), she got 16th rank and the post of DSP. This journey was not easy for her, but she did not lose courage and after every failure, she worked even harder.

According to IFS Arushi Mishra, confusion increases because there are so many options for coaching classes and study material. Initially, she did not study from the study material available on the internet, which also affected her performance. During the days of her struggle, she also had to face the pressure of society. However, she got a lot of support from her family during this period.

Aarushi Mishra shared some special tips for the candidates preparing for the UPSC exam.

1- Make your study plan by understanding the strategy of UPSC toppers.

2- Prepare notes from educational YouTube videos and study material available on the website.

3- To increase focus on studies, do meditation and exercise for 30 minutes daily.

4- Try to give maximum mock tests.

IFS Arushi Mishra married IAS Charchit Gaur in November 2021. IAS Prakash Gaur is an officer of the 2016 batch. He completed his graduation from IIT Delhi. Both had dated each other for a long time. While preparing for the UPSC exam, both of them supported each other like friends and mentors.

Aarushi Mishra is very popular on social media. She has about 30,000 followers on Instagram. She often participates in mentor sessions etc. to help UPSC aspirants.

