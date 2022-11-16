Success Story: Meet Shivam Yadav, Who Climbed Up the Ladder to Become ARTO from Naib Tehsildar in 6 Months

Hard work, guidance and luck together is a mantra for a great success story, and one such story is of Agra’s Shivam Yadav, who in a very short span of time has achieved a lot.

Clearing an exam to get a government job is a dream that lakhs of people see everyday, but not many get to see their dream fulfilled, however, this is not the case for Shivam. A natives of a small town Etmadpur, near Agra, at an age of 24, Shivam, did not just clear one exam, but three of them to land a government job.

Yadav first cleared the review officer’s examination from the High Court, followed which he got the post of Nayab Tehsildar in the PCS 2019 result of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Further, Shivam bagged fourth rank in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and later got the post of ARTO in PCS 2020 result. All this in just six months.

The next goal

Now, the 24-year-old aims to became an IAS officer one day, for which he has been preparing to clear UPSC exam for some time now. Earlier in his attempt to clear the UPSC, Shivam gave the mains of UPSC in 2020, while he cleared the exam, he could not clear the interview. Shivam recalls that his father once said that Shivam will become an IAS officer one day, and now to fulfil his father’s dream, the 24-year-old has been burning the midnight oil.

Shivam says, coaching can give guidance, but cannot get selected. Studying has become easier now through the internet. “Internet was a big medium in my preparation," he said. While giving advice, everyone should make part of their preparation online. They say that there is so much content on the internet, even if coaching is not done then success is achieved.

Shivam did his initial studies from his village itself. Later he completed his class 10th and 12th from St Andrews Public School, Agra. Further, he did his graduation from CS Memorial Degree College, Agra.

