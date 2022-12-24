Home » News » education-career » Success Story: Meet Yasharth Shekhar, Who After Failing Twice, Secured AIR 12 in UPSC

Success Story: Meet Yasharth Shekhar, Who After Failing Twice, Secured AIR 12 in UPSC

IAS Yashart Shekhar cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt. Even after failing twice, he never hesitated to work hard and received All India Rank 12

Succeeding in the UPSC exam, which is considered to be the toughest exam not only in our country but also in the world, is not a common thing. The story of the hard work of those who achieved this feat is an inspiration to the aspirants. Today we have another success story of someone who successfully cracked the exam.

IAS Yasharth Shekhar, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was very intelligent since childhood. He scored excellent marks in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. After graduation, he started preparing for the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer.

Yasharth Shekhar used to live in Maudha area of Hamirpur and presently, his family resides in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. His father Lallu Singh is appointed as District Judge in Balrampur. His mother Shanti Singh is a housewife.

Yasharth Shekhar is the eldest of three siblings. From the beginning, IAS Yashart Shekhar’s home provided him with an atmosphere that encouraged him to study hard.

Yasharth passed his high school examination from City Montessori School, Lucknow with 96 per cent marks. After that, he went to Delhi for further studies after passing the intermediate exam with 99 per cent marks at La Martiniere College. He did his BA Honors in Economics from the prestigious St. Stephen’s College.

IAS Yashart Shekhar cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt. Even after failing twice, he never hesitated to work hard and secured All India Rank 12.

Yasharth Shekhar had secured total of 1025 marks in the UPSC exam. He shared his mark sheet on the social media site Instagram. Yasharth scored 162 marks in the interview. He had secured a total of 863 marks in the written examination.

