Success Story: Pradeep Singh Studied During Lunchtime at Office for UPSC CSE, Secured AIR 1

A resident of Sonipat district of Haryana, Pradeep Singh had topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2019 by studying during lunchtime of his office hours and still managed to achieve rank 1 in the national level exam. After completing his graduation, Singh prepared for SSC and got a job in the tax office in Delhi. However, he did not give up on his dream of becoming an IAS officer and appeared for the UPSC examination four times.

IAS Pradeep Singh prepared for UPSC while working. During the job, whenever he got time, he used it to study for the exam. He even studied through YouTube while coming to the office. He said that he used to finish his work early in the office so that he could get a chance to study during lunchtime.

Singh believes that it is difficult to clear UPSC without time management. He said that on days when the workload in the office was not much and he used to get done early, he would take permission from his seniors and go home early to study. The office staff also extended full support to him.

Earlier, the daughter of a grocery seller had cracked the UPSC CSE securing 19th rank in the exam in 2015. IAS officer Shweta Agarwal completed her schooling from St Joseph’s Convent Bandel School. After this, she obtained a graduation degree in Economics from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Her father is a grocery shop shopkeeper.

She cracked the UPSC civil services exam twice. But she had to become an IAS officer. Eventually, her dream of becoming an IAS was fulfilled and she got the Bengal cadre. During her first attempt, she secured 497th rank and got into IRS service. Again in 2015, Shweta was selected and this time she secured rank 141. But yet again she did not get the IAS post. Finally, in the year 2016, her dream came true and she became an IAS officer with All India Rank 19.

