Punjab Girl With Cerebral Palsy Cracks CAT, Gets Admission in IIM Rohtak

A native of Muktsar, Punjab, Mishthi was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two. Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. But Mishthi took it in her stride to overcome all obstacles. She has cracked the B-school entrance exam — CAT — and is currently pursuing Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) at IIM Rohtak.

Mishthi and her parents learned about her cerebral palsy in 2002, when she was around two years old. “It came as a rude shock for my parents as they knew that I would not get a chance to see the world like a normal kid. However, they decided to not only accept reality but also embrace it strongly. I was always encouraged to do things that others thought could not be done by someone like me," she told News18.com.

After completing her 12th, she took admission into Delhi University’s Hansraj College with BCom (Hons). She claims to have done several internships and live projects along with a certificate course in French during her college before deciding to pursue further studies at IIM Rohtak.

“I used to have multiple physiotherapy sessions each day after my classes. I never had the opportunity to go to a coaching class or other extra courses like any other kid. To compensate, my parents made all the arrangements at home. My mother would teach me to cover the course on time," she added.

She took the Common Admission Test (CAT) twice. While Mishthi failed to crack the exam in the first attempt, she made it during the second one.

For her CAT 2022 preparations, she, however, enrolled herself in a coaching institute in Delhi. “I devoted nearly five hours every weekday, and over seven hours every weekend to study and prepare myself for the syllabus. I remember giving so many mocks dedicatedly every week to check my progress. Undoubtedly, my nerves were shot before the exam- and doubts flooded my mind. I constantly worried if I would be able to crack the exam," she explained.

“My health issues always acted as an obstacle, it created hindrances in working with my full efficiency and capabilities, but my constant urge to survive against all odds and prove myself helped me keep going during hard times. I was clear that my disability can only restrict my mobility but can never restrict my thoughts, capabilities, and interpersonal skills," she added.

After the MBA programme at IIM Rohtak, Mishthi sees herself working as a management professional in the domain of strategy consulting, she said.

“The challenges that I encountered during my journey have made me a strong, empowered, and resilient person. I would like to use my grit and strength to help all those who are determined to make their dreams come true with the best of my abilities," she added.

