Success Story: UP Village Girl Grabs 100% Scholarship at US University, Aims to be a Data Analyst

Anshika Patel, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, is a great example of how much one can achieve with sheer hard work. The 18-year-old from Pakri Godam village, Jaunpur district, has secured a seat at the Washington and Lee University, US, with a 100 per cent scholarship, where she will be studying economics majors with a minor in mathematics. She was also selected by Georgetown University in Qatar and was on the waitlist of five other universities.

Anshika recently graduated from VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr with a 95 per cent in class 12. She had economics in classes 11th and 12th with a focus on Indian economics, microeconomics and macroeconomics. She got 98 per cent in class 10.

While her father works at a small general store, her mother is a tailor. She also has four siblings. “When I got selected, my teacher and family were thrilled with the news. I would be the first in my entire family, to go abroad and study. It is like a dream come true for me and my family," she told News18.

Talking about her future plans, Anshika says, after graduating from Washington and Lee University, she wants to become a data analyst. “Along with that, I may also decide to study further. My main aim is to work for the community welfare by working with NGOs or social service organizations where I can utilize all my learnings," she told News18.com.

“Back in 2019, VidyaGyan provided me with an opportunity to go to the US as a part of a student exchange programme. I liked the education there and post that I started exploring the universities, courses, faculty and future opportunities or internships. I started discussing everything with my mentor at the academy and my counselor. They guided me at every step," she said, adding that she was already impressed by Washington and Lee University as one of her seniors is studying there. “The facilities that they provide in their economics and mathematics course are world-class," she said.

“The process involves applying through a common admission website. In America, all universities have a common app where one can apply to the university of their choice. To apply for a scholarship, there is a common scholarship form as well. As part of the process, I submitted three essays and also gave a proficiency test," she said about the admission process at the US university. If not a university in the US, she would have definitely done her higher education from an Indian university, she claimed.

Her course at Washington and Lee University focuses on entrepreneurial economics. Ansikha feels her mother is a source of motivation, “a mini-example of women-entrepreneurship", as she teaches basic sewing skills to women in her village thus helping them become financially independent. “Financial empowerment of women not only brings change at the family level but can also pave the way to a greater transformation at society and the country level. This is what stimulated me to study economics with a special interest in entrepreneurial economics," she added.

“I come from a humble background just like all many other girls in our country. I would like to tell them that they have to believe in themselves. One needs to be focused and should work towards their goal. It is important to be fearless so that one can overcome any hurdles that come their way. It wasn’t easy for me to get out of my village. People in my village tried to influence my parents against sending me to the academy but my father saw a dream for me and my family. It has been the best decision so far!," exclaims the youngster.

