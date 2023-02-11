Home » News » education-career » Summer Vacation 2023: Awesome Activities to Keep Your Kids Engaged During Holidays

Summer Vacation 2023: Awesome Activities to Keep Your Kids Engaged During Holidays

Summer Vacation 2023: These activities will help you foster your child brain development, encourage physical fitness, build essential life skills, cultivate a positive relationship with nature, or simply get along with friends and family

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Summer Vacation 2023: Be it in a pool or a lake, kids would definitely love playing with water. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Summer Vacation 2023: Be it in a pool or a lake, kids would definitely love playing with water. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

SUMMER VACATION 2023: Summers call for fun and frolic. It is the time when kids can unwind from the hustles of their world and make memories they can cherish forever. Channeling the energy of kids into something meaningful and interesting can be hard. Especially when schools are closed and they have a lot of free time at hand. Here are some super engaging summer activities to unleash their creativity. These will also help you foster their brain development, encourage physical fitness, build essential life skills, cultivate a positive relationship with nature, or simply get along with friends and family. Read on to find more:

Summer Activities for Kids that Exercise Their Brains

Advertisement

  1. Hands on projects
    Trying out science experiments can not just be fun but educating as well, engage in craft activities or build new projects.
  2. Cooking and Baking
    Educate kids about nutrition, coach them to try to follow recipes and measure ingredients.
  3. Solving puzzles
    Attempt games like Sudoku, solve crossword puzzles or jigsaw puzzles.
  4. Reading
    Expand their world by encouraging them to read books they like, join a summer reading program or start a new book club.
  5. Learning a new skill
    Introduce them to learning a new skill like playing an instrument, take up a new sport or a new language.

Summer Activities for Kids that Promote Exercise

  1. Dance
    Let your kids groove to music and let them express themselves.
  2. Swimming
    It is a perfect low-impact activity for water babies. Be it in a pool or a lake, kids would definitely love playing with water.
  3. Outdoor Sports
    Take your kids to a local playground or motivate them to play a sport like basketball, roller skates, football.
  4. Hiking, Camping and Obstacle Courses
    Plan a trip to go for a hike or camping. Taking cones, hula hoops and jump ropes to set up obstacles, engaging in adventure activities are not just great to stay physically fit but a new experience too.

Nature Activities for Kids

  1. Wildlife and Bird Watching
    Plan an outing to a local park or hike and let your kids learn about animals and their habitats.
  2. Gardening
    Educate your kids about vegetation, help them learn to grow and care for plants, flowers, and vegetables.
  3. Beachcombing and Nature scavenger hunt
    Visit a beach and let your kids find sea shells and make sand castles. Plan a scavenger hunt and hide some items in rocks and leaves.

Artsy Activities for Kids

  1. Painting and other art forms
    Art can be the perfect way for kids to express themselves and their creativity. Provide them with watercolors, markers, or other materials. Alternatively, they can also create collages or make prints using objects found in nature, like leaves and vegetables.
  2. Paper mache
    Paper mache projects can be messy but your kids are sure to enjoy them. Provide them with balloons, newspaper, and glue and let their creativity unfold.
  3. Sculpting
    Teach kids how to create sculptures using clay, play dough, or recycled materials.

Nighttime Summer Family Fun

  1. Outdoor movie night
    If you have access to a backyard or balcony, set up a projector and screen, and bring in some snacks to watch your kid’s favorite movies.
  2. Laidback night
    All you have to do is gather the entire family together and roast some marshmallows while you create memories with a laidback night
  3. Outdoor games
    Let the kids enjoy some of their favourite and safe outdoor games after the sun goes down. This is perfect for letting them burn their energy before they hit the bed.
  4. Stargazing
    This is the perfect way to pique your child’s curiosity about the constellations and stars.

Summer Activities for Kids and Their Friends

  1. Amusement parks
    It is every kid’s dream to have a fun day at an amusement park. Let them have fun at the roller coasters and other rides. Finish off the day with some fulfilling snacks.
  2. Water activities
    Spend a day at the pool or a beach playing in the water. While pools give the time to have a refreshing swim along with some fun games, beaches are perfect for building sandcastles.
  3. Game day
    This can include playing board games, video games, or any friendly match of an outdoor sport.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 08:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Steal These Celeb-approved Pink Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Date: Kiara's Bodycon Dress To Ananya's Co-ord Set

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini-clad Mirror Selfies, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini Moments In These Pics