Summer Vacation for Andhra Pradesh Schools from May 6

Schools in Andhra Pradesh would be closed for summer vacation from May 6, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said here on Saturday. The 2022-23 academic year would commence with the re-opening of schools on July 4, Suresh said in a circular.

All examinations in the 2021-22 academic year would be complete by May 4 and the baseline assessment of English on the 5th.The Commissioner said schools under all managements would operate till May 20 for the teachers to complete evaluation of summative assessment examinations and take up admissions for the next year.

In 2021-22, schools in AP were re-opened for the academic year on August 16 because of the Covid-19 second wave. An academic calendar with 188 working days was fixed for the year.The summative assessment (year-end) examinations commenced on April 22 and would conclude on May 4.

Advertisement

Suresh directed the regional joint directors and district educational officers to take necessary action as per the timelines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.