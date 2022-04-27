Sunstone Eduversity Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore for UG, PG Students During IPL 2022

Sunstone Eduversity has announced scholarships for college students worth four crore rupees, under its recently announced partnership with Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2022. The scholarship is students for pursuing BBA, MBA, MCA, BCA, BTech and BCom with the Sunstone edge.

To avail the #JeetegaSparkHi Scholarship, candidates will have to apply for a programme offered with the Sunstone edge in 2022. The max scholarship amount per student is Rs 30,000. All UG and PG aspirants taking admission for the academic session beginning 2022 can avail this scholarship, reads the official website.

The scholarship under the #JeetegaSparkHi campaign will be for students to “make them believe in their sparks in order to reach to the top". During this IPL season, the higher education service will be rewarding scholarships worth four cross crores, announced the company.

Additionally, Sunstone also unveiled their new ad film urging students to look out for their spark to succeed in life, despite all odds. The ad film which is stated to run through IPL 2022 across digital platforms features Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, and Avesh Khan.

Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, Sunstone Eduversity said, “The idea behind the campaign #JeetegaSparkHi is to make our students believe in their sparks in order to reach to the top. Sunstone which has collaborated with newcomer, Lucknow Super Giants takes the essence of this collaboration home to bring out anyone, anybody, anywhere can achieve their dreams with their will to go after them."

On the ad launch, Alekhya Chakrabarty, Head of Marketing, Sunstone Eduversity said, “With the launch of our IPL campaign, we aim to reach the masses and build an online community of determined aspirants. At Sunstone, we want to stir conversations on passions and characteristics that lead to accomplishments."

