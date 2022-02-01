Supplementary Schooling via TV, Digital University to Govt's Skilling Portal: Key Announcement for Education Sector in Budget 2022

In the Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made several announcements for the education sector. Form opening a digital university to expanding the reach of PM e-vidya programme to more students, the budget is focused on filling the learning gap caused by school closures.

While the Economic Survey released on January 31 stated that there is no data to estimate the depth of learning losses caused due to school closures, it did recognise that students, especially those from rural areas have been lacking in access to education. To fill in the gap, FM announced:

>One Class One TV Channel: The existing scheme of providing supplementary education via television will be expanded. Currently, there are 12 tv channels dedicated to classes 1 to 12. These classes will be offered via 200 channels. The aim is to enable each state to deliver classes via one channel for one class, said FM.

“Due to pandemic induced school closure, our children have lost almost two years of formal education. We recognised the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build resilient mechanisms for education delivery," said FM Sitharaman.

>Agriculture University Syllabus Revamp: The FM in her budget speech said that states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities. The new curriculum will include zero budget farming, natural farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition and management along with existing chapters. A committee will be formed to revamp the syllabi.

>Digital University: A digital university will be developed to provide access to students for world-class quality education with ISTE Standards. The digital university will offer “world class quality universal education" with persnalised learning, infromed FM. To ensure that it is accessed by students from all states and language is not a barrier, the varsity will offer courses in different Indian langauges. Existing top universities will also be asked to collaborate and offered courses.

