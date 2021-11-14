Supreme Court to Hear Plea Demanding Hybrid Board Exams for CBSE, CISCE Students on Monday

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea seeking the option of holding the board exams 2022 of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in hybrid mode on Monday, November 15. The plea filed by a group of six students has sought direction from the top court to provide the option of taking the term 1 board exams in both online and offline mode for both the central boards.

The plea, filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala, states that since there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases again in the country, the students be provided the option of appearing for the exams in online mode.

The CISCE had earlier given the option to students to take term 1 board exams 2022 in either offline or online mode, but later deferred the decision and released a revised schedule to hold the exams in the offline mode only.

Only a few days are left for the board exams to begin. While the CBSE class 10 exams for major subjects will commence from November 30, the 12th exams will start from December 1. While the ICSE exams will be from November 29 and the ISC from November. However, the CBSE exams for the minor subjects will begin on Tuesday, November 16.

The plea also claimed that the proposed current system of conducting the exams in the offline mode has been badly planned and there is a lack of application of mind which will affect the students. Even if the boards want to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it has sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition, it added.

The students said it is a “super spreader" event and the plea stated that “At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health."

Several children had also taken to social media platforms to put forth their demands. They have said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases is a worrying demand and have taken to Twitter with the hashtags #MakeTerm1Online and #MakeTerm1Hybrid to demand the exams be held on both offline and online mode.

